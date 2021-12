Kevin Hart Guesses Cheap vs. Expensive Wines - "Why are we drinking this!?"

Actor/comedian Kevin Hart visits Bon Appétit to go in-depth on his life and career while sampling expensive and affordable wines with sommelier André Hueston Mack.

Can Kevin differentiate a bottle that goes for hundreds of dollars from one that costs under $20?

Who is his all time favorite co-star?

André and Kevin answer these questions and more on the first episode of "Through the Grapevine."