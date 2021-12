Mortician Breaks Down Dead Body Scenes From Movies & TV

Victor M.

Sweeney, a licensed funeral director and mortician, breaks down clips from movies and TV about dead bodies, funerals, and embalming, and explains how accurate they really are.

Is the dead body from "Psycho" realistic?

Could Donny's ashes from "The Big Lebowski" really be stored in a coffee can?

Is there such a thing as a glass casket?