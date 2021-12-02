Stacey Abrams run for governor
Trump Endorses David Perdue for Governor: ‘Brian Kemp Has Failed Georgia’
Mediaite
Donald Trump endorsed David Perdue’s bid to be Georgia’s next governor on Monday. Perdue is seeking to wrest the Republican..
Stacey Abrams run for governor
Donald Trump endorsed David Perdue’s bid to be Georgia’s next governor on Monday. Perdue is seeking to wrest the Republican..
Watch VideoStacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat and leading voting rights activist, said Wednesday that she will launch another..