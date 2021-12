Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Grandmother pays tribute

Madeleine Halcrow, grandmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has paid tribute to the six-year-old after he was killed by his father Thomas Hughes and father's partner Emma Tustin.

Reading a letter written by her daughter, Arthur's mother, she asked for him to "be remembered for his superpowers".

Report by Lewisl.

