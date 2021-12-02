Square Is Changing Its Name To Block

Square Is Changing , Its Name To Block.

Jack Dorsey's financial services company made the announcement on Dec.

1.

The change to Block acknowledges the company’s growth, Block, via statement.

Since its start in 2009, the company has added Cash App, TIDAL, and TBD54566975 as businesses, and the name change creates room for further growth, Block, via statement.

Block is an overarching ecosystem of many businesses united by their purpose of economic empowerment, and serves many people—individuals, artists, fans, developers, and sellers, Block, via statement.

The new name will reportedly go into effect "on or about" Dec.

10.

The company's ticker symbol, SQ, will "not change at this time.".

The announcement comes just days after Dorsey resigned as Twitter CEO