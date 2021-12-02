‘Spider-Man’ tickets are going for thousands on eBay

The rush to buy Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets crashed multiple websites.and now scalpers are turning to eBay to resell the tickets for ridiculous prices.Fandango announced that presales for Spider-Man were the best the site had seen since Avengers: Endgame in 2019.Now scalpers have taken advantage of the excitement and are reselling tickets for tens of thousands of dollars on eBay.While a decent amount of the listings are for early viewings on Dec.

16, a number of them are for days after the release.This one post, for example, is selling two IMAX tickets for an 11 p.m.

Showing on Dec.

18 for $4,999 — a full day after the movie comes out