Who is Cindy Kimberly? Model makes an appearance in David Dobrik's vlog

Model makes an appearance in David Dobrik's vlog.David Dobrik is known for featuring celebs and influencers in his vlogs as much as he is known for his controversies.One of his recent guests, Cindy Kimberly, has piqued people's interest.Fans are wondering if there might be a spark between Dobrik and the 23-year-old model.Kimberly is a model from Amsterdam with over 6.7 million followers on Instagram.Dobrik admitted that he invited Kimberly on the show after seeing her on a Maxim magazine cover.There's no word on whether Kimberly and Dobrik are an item but fans seem hopeful."When David is around Cindy he's so awkward and nervous and semi-sweet," a fan wrote.