The Matrix Resurrections Movie Trailer – Déjà Vu

The Matrix Resurrections Movie Trailer – Déjà Vu - Plot synopsis: From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre.

The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity ... directed by Lana Wachowski starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J.

Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith release date December 22, 2021 (in theaters and on HBO MAX)