Omicron patients do not report loss of smell or taste, says South African Medical expert | Oneindia

South Africa Medical Association's Chairperson, Angelique Coetzee said that the new variant of the Covid-19, Omicron has some distinct features.

Coetzee said that none of the Omicron infected patients reported loss of smell/taste, severely blocked nose, or severe temperature.

