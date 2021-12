PM welcomes Sultan of Brunei to Downing Street

Boris Johnson has welcomed the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, to Number 10 Downing Street, where he said they will be discussing the "intensification of our friendship" with the nation.

Report by Buseld.

