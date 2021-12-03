Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's pre-wedding festivities begin

It's finally happening!
Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to get married to her long time boyfriend Vicky Jain.
#bachelorparty #AnkitaLokhandebachelorparty #AnkitaLokhande
It's finally happening!
Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to get married to her long time boyfriend Vicky Jain.
#bachelorparty #AnkitaLokhandebachelorparty #AnkitaLokhande
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot this month. Recently, the lovebirds took to their social media handles..
The rumors of Ankita Lokhande getting married to her boyfriend Vicky Jain in December have been doing the rounds for quite some..