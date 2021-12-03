Congress Averts Government Shutdown With 11th Hour Vote

Congress Averts , Government Shutdown, With 11th Hour Vote.

The stop-gap measure funds the federal government through mid-February.

Ladies and gentlemen, I am happy to report the government remains open!, Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader (D-NY), via CBS News.

It passed the Senate by a vote of 69-28... ...after passing in the House by a vote of 221-212.

While a number of Senate GOP members voted for the bill, it received a single Republican vote in the House.

The late-night vote followed a tense day on Capitol Hill, .

In which a number of Republican members attempted to remove the bill's COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers.

The effort failed, though threats of a government shutdown circulated throughout the day.

We're not going to shut the government down.

It makes no sense for anyone.

Almost no one on either side thinks it's a good idea, Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader (D-NY), via CBS News.

In the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi struck a defiant tone in response to the threats.

We're not going to go for their anti-vaxxing.

So if you think that's how we're going to keep the government open, forget that, Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker (D-CA), via CBS News.

Republican senators said they were "pleased" the measure passed, but warned that a vote in February would need to address issues left unresolved by the bill.

Republican senators said they were "pleased" the measure passed, but warned that a vote in February would need to address issues left unresolved by the bill.

That means maintaining legacy riders, eliminating poison pills, and getting serious about the funding we are going to provide for our nation's defense, Sen.

Richard Shelby, (R-AL), via CBS News.

If that doesn't happen, we'll be having this same conversation in February, Sen.

Richard Shelby, (R-AL), via CBS News