Celebrity Jeweler Avianne Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection | On the Rocks

Celebrity jeweler Avianne has worked with everyone from Tom Cruise to Lil Wayne.

From Jagged Edge's pendant chains featured in the 'Where The Party At' video that put Avianne on the map to Bobby Shmurda's "WESEKH" diamond necklace, Joe Avianne shows off the insane jewelry collection he designed.