Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, December 31, 2021

Dow Analyst Moves: INTC

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 1 views

Dow Analyst Moves: INTC
Dow Analyst Moves: INTC

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Intel is the #29 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, INTC claims the #486 spot.

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Intel is the #29 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, INTC claims the #486 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Intel is lower by about 0.1%.

You might like