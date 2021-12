'Sense of déjà vu' in Arthur Labinjo-Hughes case, says MP

Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee Tim Loughton has condemned the murder of 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes by his stepmother, saying it brought about a "sense of déjà vu".

The Conservative MP called for more joined-up thinking in tackling child abuse, saying: "The fundamental question is, why is the system allowing this sort of horrific abuse still to happen." Report by Buseld.

