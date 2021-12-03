World Health Organization Pleads With Public To Not Panic About Omicron

Reuters reports the World Health Organization (WHO) is urging citizens around the globe not to panic over news of the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 strain.

Omicron has already been detected in many countries around the world.

Global governments have moved swiftly to modify rules of travel, hoping to keep the variant at bay.

Experts say the only correct response is readiness.

We need to be prepared and cautious, not panic, because we're in a different situation to a year ago.

, Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, via Reuters.

The new variant has been uncovered in at least two dozen different countries.

Experts say much about the Omicron strain remains unknown.

We need to wait, let's hope it's milder, Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, via Reuters.

Experts say it's still too early to determine if vaccines should be modified against the variant.

They contend that current COVID-19 vaccines will continue to protect against severe disease.

So far the information available suggests we don't have to change our approach.

, Takeshi Kasai, Director for the Western Pacific at the World Health Organization, via Reuters.

