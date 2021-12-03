US Employers Only Added 210,000 Jobs in November

US Employers Only Added , 210,000 Jobs in November.

US Employers Only Added , 210,000 Jobs in November.

NPR News reports a dramatic decline in hiring for the month of November.

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows businesses added just 210,000 jobs in the month.

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows businesses added just 210,000 jobs in the month.

After strong numbers in September and October, employment growth appears to have stagnated.

After strong numbers in September and October, employment growth appears to have stagnated.

As the world braces for the spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, future outlooks spell misfortune for the nation's labor market recovery.

As the world braces for the spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, future outlooks spell misfortune for the nation's labor market recovery.

According to NPR News, the United States has brought back around 82% of the jobs lost since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NPR News, the United States has brought back around 82% of the jobs lost since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2.4 million people who lost their job or left the workforce have yet to return.

Experts say it's unclear if these workers will return at all.

We all thought there would be a significant increase in labor supply and it hasn't happened.

, Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, via NPR News.

Employers around the country say they'd prefer to bolster their workforce but have a hard time finding applicants.

Employers around the country say they'd prefer to bolster their workforce but have a hard time finding applicants.

As the labor market recovery drags its feet, experts say we need more time.

As the labor market recovery drags its feet, experts say we need more time.

To get back to the kind of great labor market we had before the pandemic, we're going to need a long expansion.

, Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, via NPR News.

To get back to the kind of great labor market we had before the pandemic, we're going to need a long expansion.

, Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, via NPR News