Woman baffles TikTok after revealing the ‘wild’ grocery prices in her rural Alaskan town

Why are groceries so expensive in rural Alaska?

It’s a question thousands of TikTokers are asking, thanks to one woman’s viral video.The clip — which shows milk priced at $18, Doritos priced at $9 and more — comes from a user named Emily (@emilyinalaska_).The clip — which shows milk priced at $18, Doritos priced at $9 and more — comes from a user named Emily (@emilyinalaska_).As she noted, the cost of living in Alaska is higher than the U.S. average.In fact, by some estimates, the cost of groceries can be as much as 41% higher.Those numbers are even greater in certain rural areas.As Emily explained in her captions, food has to travel a long way to reach isolated parts of the state, which drives up the price.Despite the explanation, many TikTokers still couldn’t believe their eyes.“$25 for cheese?

I think I’d just buy a cow,” one user wrote.“And y’all think NYC is expensive,” another added