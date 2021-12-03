DeSantis Seeks Florida Paramilitary Force Outside Federal Control

DeSantis Seeks, Florida Paramilitary Force, Outside Federal Control.

'The Guardian' reports Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made calls for the state to create its own paramilitary force outside of federal control.

A far-right Republican, DeSantis asked for funding of a new Florida state guard to handle "state-specific emergencies.".

The governor's plan would create a force of 200 selected volunteers.

It's estimated that it would cost the state around $3.5 million.

DeSantis said the force would be deployed namely in response to the many natural disasters that occur in the state each year.

Re-establishing the Florida state guard will allow civilians from all over the state to be trained in the best emergency response techniques and have the ability to mobilize very, very quickly.

, Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, via 'The Guardian'.

Democrats accuse the ardent Trump supporter of authoritarian motives.

No governor should have his own handpicked secret police.

, Charlie Crist, former Governor of Florida, via Twitter.

DeSantis contends the state guard would “not be encumbered by the federal government.”.

Often aligned with more right-wing and populist political ideals, the governor's star has been rising in the Republican party.

If Donald Trump should decline the Republican nomination for president in 2024, DeSantis is largely considered the party's next choice.

