5 recipes you can make with leftover candy canes

If you don’t want to be stuck with an excess of peppermint this holiday season, here are five recipes you can make using candy canes.Candy cane dip Dips aren’t just for chips and veggies – they also make for a delicious dessert.Gluten-free chocolate brownie peppermint oats Chocolate and peppermint are two flavors that were “mint” for each other.Candy cane mug cake You’ll be hooked on mug cakes after trying this easy recipe.Candy cane vodka For a twist on your traditional vodka, look no further than this easy recipe.Candy cane mocha For some much-needed morning excite-mint, this recipe’s got you covered