No Snow in Lower 48 States As Blizzard Warning Takes Effect in Hawaii

CNN Weather reports that as the lower 48 states of America have no snow, the island state of Hawaii is currently under a blizzard warning.

National Weather Service data shows more snow has fallen in Hawaii this winter than in Denver, Colorado.

It has been 1,347 days since the National Weather Service last issued a blizzard warning in Hawaii.

The mountain peaks of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa are often the only areas of Hawaii that experience snow.

Weather officials say as some parts of the island recieve snow, the majority of Hawaii will experience a large amount of rain.

Heavy rainfall will be a threat... increasing the threat for flooding.

Snow has been a rare occurrence in the lower 48 states this season, but weather experts say these trends won't last long.

By Saturday night into Sunday morning, a developing area of low pressure over central Montana is expected to move east.., National Weather Service, via CNN Weather.

... leading to a swath of moderate- to-heavy snow from northeast Montana to northern Minnesota.

Officials say they are tracking storms from Montana to Wisconsin.

They expect additional areas to receive snow through the weekend.

