Ankita Lokhande Shares Pre-Wedding Ceremony Pictures With Vicky Jain | Celebs Shower Love

The gorgeous Ankita Lokhande is all set to marry beau Vicky Jain, a marriage ceremony has begun, Celebs are showering love on her latest pre-wedding pictures.
The gorgeous Ankita Lokhande is all set to marry beau Vicky Jain, a marriage ceremony has begun, Celebs are showering love on her latest pre-wedding pictures.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain took to Instagram on Friday to share photos from their pre-wedding festivities.
TV actress Ankita Lokhande had earlier shared glamorous pictures from her fun-filled bachelorette with her best friends on..