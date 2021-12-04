Paris Hilton reacts to Lindsay Lohan’s engagement

Paris Hilton is “genuinely very happy” for Lindsay Lohan amid her engagement news, as she reflected on how far the "Holy Trinity" of herself, Lindsay, and Britney Spears have come since 2006.
Paris Hilton is “genuinely very happy” for Lindsay Lohan amid her engagement news, as she reflected on how far the "Holy Trinity" of herself, Lindsay, and Britney Spears have come since 2006.
Can you believe that it's been 15 years since Paris Hilton was photographed inside of a car with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan,..
What a difference a decade and a seismic shift in perspective make. When you think about the mid-'00s Hollywood party scene, should..