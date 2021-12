Shehnaaz Gill to enter 'Bigg Boss' 15 house?

The reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', which has been seeing a flurry of wild card entries and special guests to shore up its reportedly sagging viewership, is most likely to see the arrival of Shehnaaz Gill, a 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant and reported girlfriend of the late Sidharth Shukla.

