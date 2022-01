Say Thank You to Small Businesses this Saturday!

Consumers are being encouraged to 'shop local' and support small businesses in their communities to mark Small Business Saturday.

Director of Small Business Saturday Michelle Ovens says this year is an opportunity for shoppers to say a big thank you to those businesses that have helped their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Report by Etemadil.

