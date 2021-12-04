Football fans pay tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Birmingham City and Millwall football fans have paid tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes during their match at The Den this afternoon.

Six minutes into the game, proceedings were halted for an applause to honour the six-year-old who died last year.

This week, his father Thomas Hughes was convicted of manslaughter and step-mother Emma Tustin of murder in connection with the death.

Report by Etemadil.

