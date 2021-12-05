Chloe Bailey Delivers Touching Tribute to Friend Lil Nas X At Variety Hitmakers

Lil Nas X was honored with Variety’s Innovator award at this year’s Hitmakers event on Saturday.
Singer Chloe Bailey presented the award after introducing the artist behind “Industry Baby” and “Montero.”
Lil Nas X was honored with Variety’s Innovator award at this year’s Hitmakers event on Saturday.
Singer Chloe Bailey presented the award after introducing the artist behind “Industry Baby” and “Montero.”
Lil Nas X is gushing over his relationship with Chloe Bailey! The two were both in attendance at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch this..
Chloe Bailey and Normani are two of the many celebs who joined Lil Nas X for a fun TikTok video while attending a star-studded..