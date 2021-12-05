Chloe Bailey Delivers Touching Tribute to Friend Lil Nas X At Variety Hitmakers
Lil Nas X was honored with Variety’s Innovator award at this year’s Hitmakers event on Saturday.

Singer Chloe Bailey presented the award after introducing the artist behind “Industry Baby” and “Montero.”