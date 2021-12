Saturday 5 p.m. COVID-19 update

PANDEMIC STARTED.CORONAVIRUS CASES ARE INCREASINGON BOTH SIDES OF THE STATE LINE.AS OF YESTERDAY 12.7% OFCOVID-19 TESTS ARE COMING BACKPOSITIVE IN KANSAS.THAT’S UP ALMOST S3%INCEWEDNESDAY.IN MISSOURI 13.1% OF TESTS ARECOMING BACK POSITIVE.THAT’S NEARLY THE SAME RATE THESTATE SAW AT THEEG BINNING ONSEPTEMBER.WE’LL GET AN UPDATE FROMMISSOURI TOMORROW.KANSAS WILL PUBLISH NEW NUMBERSMONDAY.KANSAS WILL PUBLISH