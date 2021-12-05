How to support yourself (and others) through grief | Nina Westbrook

In big and small ways, we all experience loss: whether it's the passing of a loved one, the close of a career or even the end of a dream.

Explaining how to process many types of sorrow, marriage and family therapist Nina Westbrook highlights the importance of grief as a natural emotion and a powerful lens to help you imagine new futures -- and shares ways to support yourself and others through difficult times.

(This conversation, hosted by TED curator Cloe Shasha Brooks, is part of TED's "How to Deal with Difficult Feelings" series.)