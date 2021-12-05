Tarot reading may be learned by anyone, and interpretations are based on intuition. | Oneindia News

Most famous tarot card : The Rider–Waite tarot deck, also known as the Waite–Smith, Rider–Waite–Smith, or Rider tarot deck, is a widely used deck for tarot card reading.

The cards were first published by the Rider Company in 1909, and were illustrated by Pamela Colman Smith based on the instructions of academic and mystic A.

E.

Waite.

The deck has been reprinted multiple times and has spawned a slew of variations and knockoffs.

More than 100 million copies of the deck are thought to exist in more than 20 nations.

#TarotCardReading #Sunday Website: Www.andlifegoesonbytanvi.com Youtube: And Life Goes On By Tanvi Instagram : @itsjustanvi