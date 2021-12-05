Cyclone Jawad: IMD issues Orange alert in 5 districts of Odisha | Oneindia News

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in 5 districts of Odisha, stating that Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur will receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday.

#CycloneJawad #Odisha #IMD