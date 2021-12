Delhi reported the first case of Omicron variant, traveler from Tanzania found infected| Oneindia News

The first case of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been reported in India’s national capital Delhi after a traveler from Tanzania was found to be infected with the new variant of the virus.

Meanwhile, 16 suspected patients of the variant are under surveillance at the LNJP hospital.

