Power companies under review following Storm Arwen

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has defended the government's handling of the response to Storm Arwen, despite 4,000 homes still being left without power a week later.

Mr Kwarteng suggested there may have been issues with local infrastructure not being resilient and that a review has been ordered including enforcement measures to hold companies to account.

Report by Etemadil.

