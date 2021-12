Nagaland civilian killings: Tension simmers in Mon district | Oneindia News

Tensions have been simmering in Nagaland since 13 people, including one jawan lost their lives in a firing incident in a case of 'mistaken identity'; Punjab Aam Aadmi Party president Bhagwant Mann on Sunday claimed a senior BJP leader offered him money and a place in the Union Cabinet to join their party.

This and more news at 9 PM.

#Mathura #Nagaland #MonDistrict