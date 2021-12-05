Indonesia Volcano Damage - Houses buried as Mount Semeru death toll rises to 13

The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials said Sunday as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts.
