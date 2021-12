Nagaland Encounter: Army operation intended to murder-civilians, says police FIR | Oneindia News

A day after 12 villagers and one army soldier were killed in the Mon district of Nagaland, the local police have filed an FIR.

The FIR was filed against the army unit and alleges that the security force intended to murder-and injure civilians.

