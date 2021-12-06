The new Audi A8 60 TSFI quattro Design in Daytona Grey

With sharpened design, particularly in the front and rear, and innovative technologies, Audi is ensuring the increased presence and sporty elegance of the A8.

For that reason, the company with the four rings is even more intensively working out the confident and progressive character of the active luxury sedan.

The new high-end headlights and taillights inspire with innovative functions and form the apex of the A8’s established technology portfolio.

The flagship of the brand thereby creates a contemporary and user-oriented experience – whether for passengers or drivers.