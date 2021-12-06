Lady Gaga thinks 'House of Gucci' must be 'extremely painful' for the Gucci family

Lady Gaga has admitted that 'House of Gucci' must be a 'painful' watch for the family after the movie was blasted by the heirs of the former chairman.
Lady Gaga has admitted that 'House of Gucci' must be a 'painful' watch for the family after the movie was blasted by the heirs of the former chairman.
She stars in the film as the woman at the center of a scandal in the fashion world. But the actors' Italian accents have been..
Lady Gaga did her research when preparing for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci . The 12-time Grammy winner continues..