SPIDER-MAN ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Movie

SPIDER-MAN ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis:Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K.

Thompson starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson release date October 7, 2022