Nagaland Encounter: Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the Lok Shaba over the incident| Oneindia News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha on the incident that happened in the Mon district of Nagaland near the Indo-Myanmar border.

According to PTI, soon after Shah’s address opposition parties including Congress, DMK, SP, BSP, NCP walked out.

#NaglandEncounter #AmitShah #LokSabha