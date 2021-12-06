China Threatens Retaliation Against the US if They Proceed With Political Boycott of Beijing Olympics

China threatens to take “firm countermeasures” if the US proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics set to take place in February in Beijing.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
China threatens to take “firm countermeasures” if the US proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics set to take place in February in Beijing.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Watch VideoChina on Monday threatened to take "firm countermeasures" if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February's..
Human rights groups and political critics of China are exerting pressure on many Western governments and firms to boycott the 2022..