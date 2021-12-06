This Day in History: The Washington Monument Is Completed

December 6, 1884.

The Washington Monument stood as the tallest man-made structure in the world at the time.

A monument to honor the nation's first president, George Washington, had been a focus of Congress since 1783.

The Washington Monument Society began raising funds for the structure in 1832.

Though fundraising efforts had fallen well short of the the $1 million budget, construction of Robert Mills' design began on July 4, 1848.

Construction was halted in the mid- 1850s and did not begin again until 1876.

Once completed, the 555-foot-tall monument utilized more than 35,000 marble and granite bricks.

Today, 800,000 people visit the monument yearly