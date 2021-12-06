NYC Mayor de Blasio Announces Sweeping New Vaccine Mandate for the Private Sector

On December 6, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a far-reaching Covid vaccine mandate for all private employers.

'The New York Times' reports that the new measures are part of the ongoing effort to fight the spread of the Omicron variant.

The aggressive measure reportedly takes effect on December 27.

De Blasio described the order as a pre-emptive strike to help reduce transmission during the holiday season.

Omicron is here, and it looks like it’s very transmissible.

The timing is horrible with the winter months, Bill de Blasio, New York City Mayor, via MSNBC.

NYC already has vaccine mandates in effect for city workers, as well as for indoor restaurants, entertainment and gyms. .

Almost 90% of adults in NYC have already received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

In addition to the mandate, the rules for dining and entertainment will apply to children ages 5 to 11 starting on December 14.

Starting on December 27, the requirements for adults will increase from one dose of a vaccine to two.

According to 'The New York Times,' de Blasio said he feels confident that the new mandate would stand up to any legal challenges.