Hond’s Autonomous Work Vehicle is tiny but mighty

Honda revealed an adorable looking tiny EV that’s fully autonomous and designed to aid workers on large worksites.

The Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) is controlled via remote and has a max load of 880 pounds with a towing capacity of 1,653 pounds.

AWV is an ideal vehicle for worksites because of its tiny structure and ability to automate repetitive tasks.

Transcript: Honda's Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV).

The AWV may be tiny but it has mighty abilities.

The Honda AWV is all-electric and autonomous.

Equipped with sensors, GPS, Lidar, and a 3D camera system.

It can be operated using a remote control when needed.

Each AWV can haul up to 880 lbs and has a towing capacity of 1,653 lbs.

Making it an ideal electric wagon for worksites.

AWV can be fully charged in 6 hours and has a range of 27.9 miles