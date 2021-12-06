Charge your EV using this powerbank suitcase

ZipCharge showcased a plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle charging product that gives a boost of 20 miles to your electric vehicle.

The powerbank suitcase weighs 50 lbs and can plug into any hybrid or EV with a type 2 socket.

Typical charge time ranges between 30 minutes up to an hour.

Transcript: Boost range with EV charging suitcase.

