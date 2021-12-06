Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison

Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced in a closed hearing, according to sources.

The democratically elected leader of Myanmar was found guilty of breaching COVID protocols ... ... and inciting unrest against the military.

The military led the ousting of Suu Kyi in February of this year after she had led a civilian government that was elected in 2015.

Diplomats around the world denounced the trial and Suu Kyi's sentencing.

The sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is another appalling attempt by Myanmar’s military regime to stifle opposition and suppress freedom and democracy, Liz Truss, U.K. Foreign Secretary, via NBC News.

[This sentencing is ] another step towards the dismantling of the rule of law and a further blatant violation of human rights in Myanmar, Josep Borrell, EU’s Foreign Policy Chief, via NBC News.

These cases cannot provide a legal veneer to the illegitimacy of the coup and military rule, Josep Borrell, EU’s Foreign Policy Chief, via NBC News.

UN Commissioners referred to the trial as a “politically-motivated" and a “sham.".

These cases cannot provide a legal veneer to the illegitimacy of the coup and military rule, Michelle Bachelet, UN Commissioner for Human Rights,via NBC News.

The 2020 Myanmar election led to a reduction of seats held by the military, .

Which in turn claimed the election was rigged and forced Suu Kyi from her position.

Outside consensus of the 2020 election in Myanmar is that there was no irregularity.

According to some estimates, more than 1,300 people have been killed in political demonstrations since the military took over.

