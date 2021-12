Fines, curfews and passport seizing: PM’s new drug plan

The government has unveiled its ten-year plan to tackle drug crime in England and Wales.

The £300 million strategy will overhaul recovery and treatment services and take on the “kingpins” behind supply lines.

Report by Burnsla.

