10 Holiday Safety Tips From the American Red Cross

10 Holiday Safety Tips, From the American Red Cross.

1.

Check holiday light cords for any damage, Don’t string more than three strands of lights per extension cord.

2.

Look for an artificial tree with a fire-resistant label.

, Keep it away from fireplaces, radiators and other heat sources.

2.

Look for an artificial tree with a fire-resistant label.

, Keep it away from fireplaces, radiators and other heat sources.

3.

For a live tree, make sure it’s fresh when you buy it.

, Continue to water it to maintain freshness.

.

3.

For a live tree, make sure it’s fresh when you buy it.

, Continue to water it to maintain freshness.

.

4.

Check the label of older decorations, Some older tinsel is lead-based and you should avoid inhaling artificial snow.

4.

Check the label of older decorations, Some older tinsel is lead-based and you should avoid inhaling artificial snow.

5.

Be sure that decorations are for outdoor use, Fasten lights securely to your home or trees and remember to use insulated hooks or nails to avoid electrical or fire hazards.

.

5.

Be sure that decorations are for outdoor use, Fasten lights securely to your home or trees and remember to use insulated hooks or nails to avoid electrical or fire hazards.

.

6.

Use extra caution when climbing ladders.

, Check for good, stable placement and wear shoes with good traction.

7.

Never use electric lights on metallic trees.

8.

Remember to turn off all holiday lights , when going to bed or leaving home.

9.

Children, pets and decorations , should be a safe distance away from any fire sources, like candles.

10.

Don't light the fireplace, if you have stockings hanging from the mantel