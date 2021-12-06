Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

TikTok can’t believe ‘the audacity’ of Chanel’s $825 advent calendar

TikTok is roasting Chanel's $825 advent calendar for its lackluster contents despite a hefty price tag.Elise Harmon (@eliseharmon) was one of the first TikTokers to start posting about her disappointment in the product.

She uploaded a series of unboxing videos.The first video has almost 18 million views.At first, Harmon seemed impressed with the calendar's packaging, which was an oversized white Chanel bottle.

Inside were boxes of various ."But it starts at day number five," Harmon pointed out.

"I guess for Chanel No.

5?

I'm kinda bummed".Harmon went on to open the box for Dec.

9.

Inside was a sheet of stickers and a bunch of tissue packaging.

"This has to be a joke," she said, laughing.In a follow-up video, Harmon opened the box for Dec.

8, which was similar in size to one that had hand cream.

Inside was an empty pouch.Commenters on TikTok encouraged Harmon to keep posting updates on the calendar's contents.

"THEY WRONGED YOU," someone wrote