Answers to Key Questions as New Rules for UK Travelers Take Effect

'The Independent' reports that fears over the Omicron variant have led to new rules being introduced for U.K. travelers.

Here are answers for some key questions that people might have as the new rules take effect.

What's going on?, On December 7 at 4 A.M., everyone arriving in the UK must take a Covid test 48 hours before their departure.

Will the NHS provide a test?, Travelers must purchase a test from a private company, as NHS tests cannot be used for international travel.

Have any other testing rules changed?, Now, even fully vaccinated arrivals must take a PCR test after arrival and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Unvaccinated arrivals must continue to purchase two PCR tests after arriving and isolate for 10 days.

How can I set up my post arrival test?, Post-arrival PCR tests must be ordered from a company listed on the government's website.

'The Independent' reports that many complaints have been made that firms on the list have misleading prices and poor service.

How is the travel sector responding to the new rules?, Industry leaders have expressed frustration as the new rules come just weeks after restrictions had been eased.

Since then, the potential impact of Omicron has caused renewed restrictions around the world.

What does the government say about the new rules?, According to 'The Independent,' Health Secretary Sajid Javid called the renewed travel restrictions a "decisive action to protect the public health."